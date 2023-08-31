William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $40,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $558,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

