William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 123,768 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 123,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Green Plains worth $46,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352,970 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $10,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,392. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

