William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $45,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 6,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

