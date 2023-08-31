William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,359 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of ABM Industries worth $39,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 100,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 249,167 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,057. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

