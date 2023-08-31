Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,809,646,000 after acquiring an additional 492,960 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.11. 4,264,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,717,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

