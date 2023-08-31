Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.13

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $14.87. Acadia Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 737,354 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

