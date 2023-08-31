Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $243,010,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $90,054,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

