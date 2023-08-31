William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,589 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $51,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $423.07. 82,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $453.53 and its 200 day moving average is $485.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

