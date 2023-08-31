Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Holdings Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $55,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 614,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 241,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.9 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.30. 3,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $191.43 and a twelve month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.66). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

