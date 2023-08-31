William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 609,577 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.02% of Verra Mobility worth $76,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 301.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 118,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,528. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.08 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.