William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 571,341 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 571,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,199,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,928 shares of company stock worth $3,226,035 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.31. 22,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,329. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

