Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 492 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 487.40 ($6.14). Approximately 203,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 739,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479.80 ($6.05).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 489 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bytes Technology Group
Bytes Technology Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Bytes Technology Group
In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total value of £475,000 ($598,764.65). 8.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bytes Technology Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.