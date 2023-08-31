Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 492 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 487.40 ($6.14). Approximately 203,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 739,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479.80 ($6.05).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 489 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bytes Technology Group

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 507.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 454.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total value of £475,000 ($598,764.65). 8.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

