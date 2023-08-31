Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Shares Down 0.1%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.97 and last traded at C$9.02. 3,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 249.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.02 million, a P/E ratio of -887.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.73 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0601675 EPS for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

