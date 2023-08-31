Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 371 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $206.85 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.25 and its 200 day moving average is $193.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.50.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
