Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 371 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $206.85 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.25 and its 200 day moving average is $193.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

