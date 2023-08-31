IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,696. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

