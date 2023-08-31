Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ LE traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 144,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,861. The firm has a market cap of $258.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

