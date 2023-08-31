IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Celularity worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Celularity Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

