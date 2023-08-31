IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,228,000 after buying an additional 10,819,286 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NU by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after buying an additional 10,162,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NU by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,279 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 14,322,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,126,387. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

