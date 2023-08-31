William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,930 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of Cognex worth $114,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.