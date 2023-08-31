William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $113.24 Million in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,220,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 267,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,369. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

