William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of MongoDB worth $89,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,220 shares of company stock valued at $32,161,151. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.98. The company had a trading volume of 377,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,186. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.