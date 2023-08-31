William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $92.63 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $92,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,569,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after buying an additional 1,467,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 740,389 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact Announces Dividend

NYSE:G traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. 58,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.