William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $90,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,166. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.