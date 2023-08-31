William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 30,098 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,371,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of New Fortress Energy worth $99,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 134,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $60.97.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

