Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $41,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

