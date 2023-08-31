P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. Approximately 265,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 415,941 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $1.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,945,442 shares in the company, valued at $73,418,163. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $681.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in P3 Health Partners by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.