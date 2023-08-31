TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $65.35, but opened at $67.54. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 40,454 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $618,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,901,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $618,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,901,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,974 shares of company stock worth $2,061,434. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -114.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

