Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 868,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,931. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,065.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $132,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

