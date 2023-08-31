Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Rises By 15.0%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HIW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

