EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 543,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:EEIQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,341. EpicQuest Education Group International has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college.

