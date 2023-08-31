EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 543,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
NASDAQ:EEIQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,341. EpicQuest Education Group International has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EpicQuest Education Group International
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Low P/E Stock ETFs for Hungry Value Investors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.