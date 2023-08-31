American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE AXP opened at $160.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.