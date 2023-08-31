First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 737,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rambus by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

