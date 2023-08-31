First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $36,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.1% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $270.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.