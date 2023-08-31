SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.