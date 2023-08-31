2,599 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.15 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

