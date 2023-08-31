SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

