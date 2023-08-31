eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in eBay by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in eBay by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,393 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

