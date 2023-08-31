Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 155 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $1,586,209.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,532.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.