First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 159,281 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Hess worth $45,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $154.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.88. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

