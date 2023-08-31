First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 399,464 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,464 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

