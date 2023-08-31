First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,750 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $49,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

