Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,828 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of WestRock worth $20,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 919,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

