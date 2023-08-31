ProShare Advisors LLC Has $19.13 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $459.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.52 and its 200 day moving average is $462.21. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

