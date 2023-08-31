First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $42,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,273,000 after buying an additional 257,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 193,894 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 135,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCR opened at $285.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.20. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

