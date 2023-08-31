Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,065 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $952.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $943.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

