First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,525 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $54,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.