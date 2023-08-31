First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 128,145 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,145 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $48,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.4 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

