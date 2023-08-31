First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,141 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $54,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,462,000 after buying an additional 72,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

ZTS opened at $192.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.