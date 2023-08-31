Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,391 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $60,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,253,600,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

