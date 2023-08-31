First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Zebra Technologies worth $63,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $279.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.59 and a 200 day moving average of $286.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

